Kofola's founders to raise stake as private equity investor seeks exit

The founders and majority owners of Kofola CeskoSlovensko are to raise their stake in the Czech soft drinks maker to 68 percent in a series of transactions that will result in a long-term private equity investor selling out. Kofola announced on Thursday that 50.8 percent shareholder KSM Investment, controlled by the Samaras family which revived the communist-era brand in the 1990s, would combine its stake with that of shareholders Rene Musila and Tomas Jendrejek in a new company called AETOS.

