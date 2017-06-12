Karel Gott retro exhibition charts su...

Karel Gott retro exhibition charts success of Czech pop icon

An ambitious floating exhibition has opened in Prague with the target of at least equalling some of the new style of shows devoted to rock and pop greats such as the Rolling Stones and David Bowie. And who else could be the focus for such a Czech show other than the so-called Golden Voice of Prague or the Sinatra of the East - Karel Gott.

