Israeli Ben Haim is Czech football league's most expensive player

Israeli forward Tal Ben Haim Junior, 27, signed a four-year contract with Sparta Prague that is to pay 2.9 million euros to Maccabi Tel Aviv for his transfer according to Israeli media, which makes Ben Haim the most expensive footballer in the history of the top Czech league. Ben Haim, one of the stars of Israeli football, is the sixth player who has recently joined Sparta under its new Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni.

