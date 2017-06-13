Hull's Slutsky wants to use Chelsea connections to beat Fulham in race for Tomas Kalas
The Tigers' new boss is looking to leverage his contacts to secure the Czech Republic defender on loan but he faces competition Hull City's new manager Leonid Slutsky is looking to use his friendship with Roman Abramovich and connections at Chelsea to secure a move for Tomas Kalas, Goal understands. Slutsky has been charged with leading relegated Hull back to the Premier League and the Russian is also looking to secure some of Chelsea's players on loan deals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
