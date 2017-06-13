Hull's Slutsky wants to use Chelsea c...

Hull's Slutsky wants to use Chelsea connections to beat Fulham in race for Tomas Kalas

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The Tigers' new boss is looking to leverage his contacts to secure the Czech Republic defender on loan but he faces competition Hull City's new manager Leonid Slutsky is looking to use his friendship with Roman Abramovich and connections at Chelsea to secure a move for Tomas Kalas, Goal understands. Slutsky has been charged with leading relegated Hull back to the Premier League and the Russian is also looking to secure some of Chelsea's players on loan deals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC