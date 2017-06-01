Hospital nurses' pay to be raised by ...

Hospital nurses' pay to be raised by CZK 2,000 in July

Czech hospital nurses working in shifts will have their pay raised by 2000 crowns gross a month as from July, Health Minister Miloslav Ludvik said after a government meeting on Wednesday. "Nurses who work in bed facilities independently, which means not under supervision, in a three-shift or in continuous operation, will have their pay raised by 2000 crowns gross a month ," Ludvik said.

Chicago, IL

