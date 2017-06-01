Hospital nurses' pay to be raised by CZK 2,000 in July

Czech hospital nurses working in shifts will have their pay raised by 2000 crowns gross a month as from July, Health Minister Miloslav Ludvik said after a government meeting on Wednesday. "Nurses who work in bed facilities independently, which means not under supervision, in a three-shift or in continuous operation, will have their pay raised by 2000 crowns gross a month ," Ludvik said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.