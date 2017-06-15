HN: Slovaks abolished homes for abandoned babies unlike Czechs
The Slovaks passed a law saying abandoned children under the age of three must not be raised in institutions and they later extended the ban to include all children under six, while the Czechs have not set any such age limit yet, daily Hospodarske noviny writes on Wednesday. The Czech Republic is one of the few European Union member countries that still have institutions raising abandoned babies.
