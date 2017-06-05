Historical royal parade sets out from Prague to Karlstejn Castle
Dozens of people in period costumes with horses, ponies and wagons took part in a royal procession evoking the 14th-century parade of King of Bohemia and Roman Emperor Charles IV that set out from the Prague-Radotin district to Karlstejn Castle today. The participants will walk and ride on horseback through Cernosice and Mokropsy to Dobrichovice near Prague where they will spend the night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC