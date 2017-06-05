Historical royal parade sets out from Prague to Karlstejn Castle

Dozens of people in period costumes with horses, ponies and wagons took part in a royal procession evoking the 14th-century parade of King of Bohemia and Roman Emperor Charles IV that set out from the Prague-Radotin district to Karlstejn Castle today. The participants will walk and ride on horseback through Cernosice and Mokropsy to Dobrichovice near Prague where they will spend the night.

