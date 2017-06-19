Hatters Want another Keeper

Hatters Want another Keeper

The signing of the Czech Republic keeper, Marek Stech, should ensure the defence operates in front of a solid goalkeeper next season. It still hurts that our promotion campaign, in my opinion, dipped when Christian Walton was recalled from his season-long loan-spell by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Chicago, IL

