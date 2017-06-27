Half-digital Czech Republic anxious a...

Half-digital Czech Republic anxious about cyber stability

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: EurActiv.com

"It is very important for users know what is going on with his or her data. It is important to have possibility to be forgotten and to be informed in case of cyber attack," says Czech ANO MEP Dita CharanzovA .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,678 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC