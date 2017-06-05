GDP increased by 2.9 % y/y in 1Q

GDP increased by 2.9 % y/y in 1Q

GDP adjusted for price effects and seasonality increased 1.3 % q/q in 1Q 2017. This is based on data from the Czech Statistical Office , according to which the economy grew at the fastest q/q rate of the past two years.

