France's Macron, eastern Europeans try to mend fences
French President Emmanuel Macron and four eastern European Union leaders sought to turn the page on Friday after publicly trading barbs over their differences on issues ranging from jobs to the bloc's fundamental values. French President Emmanuel Macron, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Poland's counterpart Beata Szydlo and Slovakia's counterpart Robert Fico attend a meeting of the Visegrad Group in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC