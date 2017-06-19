France's Macron, eastern Europeans tr...

France's Macron, eastern Europeans try to mend fences

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

French President Emmanuel Macron and four eastern European Union leaders sought to turn the page on Friday after publicly trading barbs over their differences on issues ranging from jobs to the bloc's fundamental values. French President Emmanuel Macron, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Poland's counterpart Beata Szydlo and Slovakia's counterpart Robert Fico attend a meeting of the Visegrad Group in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,995,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC