Former justice minister Cermak dies

Former justice minister Cermak dies

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Karel Cermak, former Czech justice minister and chairman of the Bar Association for many years, who was also internationally active, died at the age of 82 today, the CAK has tweeted. "Thanks to him and several other people, whom we also deeply respect, the independent free legal profession was restored very soon after the 1989 revolution [that brought down the communist regime]," CAK spokeswoman Iva Chaloupkova said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,928,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC