Former justice minister Cermak dies
Karel Cermak, former Czech justice minister and chairman of the Bar Association for many years, who was also internationally active, died at the age of 82 today, the CAK has tweeted. "Thanks to him and several other people, whom we also deeply respect, the independent free legal profession was restored very soon after the 1989 revolution [that brought down the communist regime]," CAK spokeswoman Iva Chaloupkova said.
