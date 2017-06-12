Experts Collaborate On NATO Aircraft Improvements
Due to the aging of North Atlantic Treaty Organization's collective fleets of rotorcraft, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center is leading a team of experts to identify capabilities and technologies needed in future NATO aircraft. During a NATO Science & Technology Organization Applied Vehicle Technology Panel Specialist meeting in Prague, Czech Republic in October 2015, members met to identify common capabilities needs with a harmonized approach to defining requirements and certification.
