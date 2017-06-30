Exhibition of dead bodies not to be b...

Exhibition of dead bodies not to be banned in Prague

The police have rejected a ban of the "Body the Exhibition" which puts on display dead human bodies and their burial proposed by Prague 7 district mayor Jan Cizinsky, the server Aktualne.cz said today. The exhibition organised at the Exhibition Grounds in Holesovice puts on display over 20 whole bodies and another 300 exhibits from real human bodies.

Chicago, IL

