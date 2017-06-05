EU's Juncker pushes Czechs to reconsi...

EU's Juncker pushes Czechs to reconsider halt to migrant relocations

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker urged the Czech Republic on Thursday to reconsider its decision to stop accepting migrants under an EU scheme to share asylum seekers who arrived in Greece and Italy. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker chairs a meeting of the EU executive body in Brussels, Belgium May 10, 2017.

Chicago, IL

