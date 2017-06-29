Eduard Sharmazanov Meets with Spiritual Leader of Czech Republic

On June 29, the delegation led by the RA NA Vice President, the Head of Armenia-Czech Republic Friendship Group Eduard Sharmazanov, comprised of the RA NA deputies Gagik Melikyan and Vardan Bostanjyan met with the Head of the Catholic Church of the Czech Republic, Archbishop of Prague Cardinal Dominik Duka. The RA Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Czech Republic Tigran Seyranyan also attended the meeting.

