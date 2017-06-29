Drahos leading in polls before presidential election

Former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences Jiri Drahos is leading with 53.5 percent as a presidential candidate before President Milos Zeman, who will seek re-election, with 46.5 percent, in the latest poll conducted by the Median polling agency and released today. Zeman would also defeat TOP 09 MEP Jiri Pospisil with 57 percent and Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky with 60 percent.

