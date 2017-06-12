Dirkschneider Announce August Release Of 'Live - Back To The Roots - Accepted!' [News]

Dirkschneider, the band fronted by former Accept's Udo Dirkschneider, will launch a new live release titled "Live - Back To The Roots - Accepted!" this August. The effort will be available in Europe on August 4, and in the U.S. on August 18. Available formats will be: DVD/2CD, Blu-ray/2CD and gatefold triple vinyl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.