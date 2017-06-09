Director Troell, Bergman's son to visit Czech Summer Film School

Swedish directors Jan Troell, 85, and Daniel Bergman, 54, son of the famous Ingmar Bergman, will visit the 43rd Summer Film School festival to be held in Uherske Hradiste, south Moravia, on July 28-August 6 that will focus on Swedish cinematography this year, its organisers said today. The festival will end with a preview of the latest film directed by Czech Oscar-winning Jan Sverak and written by his father Zdenek Sverak.

