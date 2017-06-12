Derry to benefit from EU links in dev...

Derry to benefit from EU links in developing energy efficiency and seafood offering, for now...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Derry Today

A collaboration between Derry and a constellation of European cities, designed to help the local authority develop more efficient integrated energy systems, maintain sustainable urban mobility and ICT infrastructure and emphasise the North West's seafood offering, has been hailed by local councillors. Derry City and Strabane District Council's Environment and Regeneration Committee were told about the European Union projects that involve the city working with Pamplona, Spain, Tampere, Finland, Trento, Italy, Korzani, Greece, Litomerice, Czech Republic, and Santander, Spain, among other cities, on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Derry Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,807,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC