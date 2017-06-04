Daily news summary 4.6.2017

Daily news summary 4.6.2017

Czech Christian Democrat leader Pavel Belobradek told a meeting of the Sudeten German Homeland Association in Augsburg, Bavaria, that never again should be allowed the expulsion of people for their nationality, beliefs, or racial origin.. Belobradek, the highest ranking Czech politician to address the meeting of exiled Sudetens and their descendants, was referring to the expulsion of around 3.0 million German speakers at the end of WWII from Czechoslovakia.

