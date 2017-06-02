Daily news summary 2.6.2017

Czech leaders have criticised President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris global climate accord. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Twitter that abandoning the climate deal simply because it would temporarily afford a more comfortable life was a mistake.

Chicago, IL

