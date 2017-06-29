Czechs to invest over one billion cro...

Czechs to invest over one billion crowns to raise bridges

18 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

The Czech government is planning to elevate eight bridges that span the Vltava River to open the route between Prague and Germany for both tourists and cargo boats. The overall cost of the project is estimated at 1.3 billion crowns.

Chicago, IL

