Czechs take alarm that cohesion funds could be chopped in re-shaped EU

Friday

It's been confirmed that Brexit talks will finally begin on June 19. But the flipside of those talks are moves within the remainder of the EU-27 to reshape their own cooperation and structures. And there are major fears in the Czech Republic that much of that effort will focus on the Euro zone countries and that key funds for the rest - such as the Cohesion Funds - could be scrapped.

