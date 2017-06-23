Czechs plan some of OECD-advised step...

Czechs plan some of OECD-advised steps against foreigners bribery

Prague/Paris, June 22 - Some of the recommendations the OECD has made for the Czech Republic to fight the bribery of foreign officials effectively are no surprise and Prague plans the respective steps on its own, the Justice Ministry and the Supreme State Attorney's Office said in reaction to the OECD today. In today's report on Czech fulfilment of the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials, the OECD wrote that Prague has to intensify its effort in uncovering, investigating and prosecuting this kind of bribery.

