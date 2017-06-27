Czechs pay homage to murdered democra...

Czechs pay homage to murdered democratic politician Horakova

2 hrs ago

Representatives of parties in parliament, former political prisoners and other people commemorated Czech democratic politician Milada Horakova , executed by the Communist regime for political reasons, at her symbolic grave at the Vysehrad cemetery today. The event was staged on the occasion of the day in memory of the victims of communism on June 27, the anniversary of Horakova's death.

