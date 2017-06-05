Czechs halt taking migrants from Ital...

Czechs halt taking migrants from Italy, Greece under EU relocation scheme

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic will halt taking in migrants under an EU scheme to share asylum seekers who arrived in Greece and Italy, citing security concerns, the government agreed on Monday. Under a plan agreed in 2015, the European Commission wants EU member states to each admit a quota from a total of 160,000 asylum seekers stuck in the two Mediterranean countries.

