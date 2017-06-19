Czeching in for cancer therapy 'saved my life' says Minehead man
Doctors told the retired dad-of-one he would need to undergo external photon radiotherapy and hormone therapy in a bid to tackle the disease. But faced with a long list of side effects from the treatment including incontinence and bowel problems, Mr Hodge decided to travel to the Czech Republic to try pioneering cancer therapy instead.
