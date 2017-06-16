Czech victims of totalitarian regimes to be identified
The project Names to the Dead is to help identify the victims of totalitarian regimes in mass graves, the Czech Centre for the Documentation of Totalitarian Regimes , which has unveiled it, said on Thursday. It may uncover the remains of the Czechoslovak paratroopers who killed Reinhard Heydrich, chief of the Reich Main Security Office and Acting Reich-Protector of Bohemia and Moravia, in 1942.
