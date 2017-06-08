Czech tourists may travel to Vietnam ...

Czech tourists may travel to Vietnam without visas

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Short-term visas for Czech tourists travelling to Vietnam may be lifted, Czech President Zeman agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang today, Zeman told reporters after their meeting. Zeman also asked the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, to support the visa waiver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,689 • Total comments across all topics: 281,599,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC