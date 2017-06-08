Czech tourists may travel to Vietnam without visas
Short-term visas for Czech tourists travelling to Vietnam may be lifted, Czech President Zeman agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang today, Zeman told reporters after their meeting. Zeman also asked the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, to support the visa waiver.
