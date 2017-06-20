Czech soldiers join anti-terrorist fi...

Czech soldiers join anti-terrorist fight in Malian hotel complex

Prague/Bamako, June 19

Prague/Bamako, June 19 - Czech soldiers joined the fight against the terrorists who attacked a hotel complex near Bamako, Mali, on Sunday, and they also assisted in evacuating and rescuing people, Czech General Staff spokesman Jan Sulc told CTK today. Sulc said two rapid reaction units consisting of Czech soldiers deployed in Mali, were sent to the hotel complex to help eliminate the terrorists.

