Czech soldiers awarded on return from foreign missions

About 70 Czech soldiers were awarded by Chief-of-Staff Josef Becvar for their operation abroad at a Prague ceremony today, including military doctors returning from Afghanistan and Iraq, pilots returning from Sinai and soldiers who served in Bosnia and at the allied command in Afghanistan. The Czech military doctors based northwest of Mosul treated soldiers who were wounded while liberating Iraq and Syria from IS.

Chicago, IL

