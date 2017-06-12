Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business

PRAGUE, June 17 The Social Democrats, the senior partner in the Czech Republic's ruling coalition but trailing in the polls, will try to lure back voters before the October elections by offering tax cuts for workers while tightening control of big business. The party unveiled its election programme days after Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he would step down as leader of the country's oldest party in an attempt to reverse its slide in opinion polls.

