Czech Social Democrats approve Zaoralek as election leader

The Czech Social Democrat Central Executive Committee confirmed the selection of Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek as the party's leader for the October election and the party's manifesto at its programme conference today. The CSSD board also approved the leaders of regional list of candidates for the autumn election to the Chamber of Deputies, new party leader Milan Chovanec, who also replaced Sobotka in this post, said.

