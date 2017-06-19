Czech Social Democrats approve Zaoralek as election leader
The Czech Social Democrat Central Executive Committee confirmed the selection of Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek as the party's leader for the October election and the party's manifesto at its programme conference today. The CSSD board also approved the leaders of regional list of candidates for the autumn election to the Chamber of Deputies, new party leader Milan Chovanec, who also replaced Sobotka in this post, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC