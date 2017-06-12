Czech sculptor Olbram Zoubek dies at age 91
In this April 18, 2016, file photo, Czech sculptor Olbram Zoubek poses with some of his sculptures in Prague. Zoubek who gained notoriety for taking the death mask of a Charles University student, has died at the age of 91, in Prague, according to Czech Culture Ministry, Thursday, June 15, 2017.
