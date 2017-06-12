Czech sculptor Olbram Zoubek dies at age 91
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Sculptor Olbram Zoubek, an artist known for taking a death mask of a Charles University student who burned himself to death to protest the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia, has died at age 91. Jan Palach set himself ablaze in Prague on Jan. 16, 1969, five months after the Warsaw Pact countries crushed the liberal reforms known as the Prague Spring. He died three days later.
