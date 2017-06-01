Czech Roma musician Banga to receive ...

Czech Roma musician Banga to receive Kriegel Prize

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech Romany musician and rapper Radek Banga dubbed Gipsy will receive the Frantisek Kriegel Prize for his opposition to racism from the Charter 77 Foundation and writer and Bohemian studies scholar Sylvie Richterova the Tom Stoppard Prize on Wednesday. The Charter 77 Foundation awarded Banga for a "courageous civic attitude" when he protested against the Ortel rock group for receiving a prize in the Czech Nightingale pop music poll last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,448 • Total comments across all topics: 281,433,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC