Czech Roma musician Banga to receive Kriegel Prize
Czech Romany musician and rapper Radek Banga dubbed Gipsy will receive the Frantisek Kriegel Prize for his opposition to racism from the Charter 77 Foundation and writer and Bohemian studies scholar Sylvie Richterova the Tom Stoppard Prize on Wednesday. The Charter 77 Foundation awarded Banga for a "courageous civic attitude" when he protested against the Ortel rock group for receiving a prize in the Czech Nightingale pop music poll last year.
