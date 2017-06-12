Czech Republic's Neanderthal-Age Secr...

Czech Republic's Neanderthal-Age Secrets Brought to Light

Finds from an ancient campsite reveal changing ways of life at a crucial period in the development of modern Europeans. In a new paper, scientists based at the Australian National University, the University of Sydney, and several Czech institutions have analyzed objects dating to between 28,000 and 50,000 years ago found at a cave in the eastern Czech Republic.

