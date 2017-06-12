Czech Republic Joins Poland, Hungary and Slovakia in Refusing EU-Imposed Migrants

The Czech Republic has joined its Central European neighbors in officially announcing a withdrawal from the European Union's 2015 migrant resettlement program. After much criticism of the scheme, which seeks to resettle an initial 160,000 migrants from Italy and Greece across EU member states, the Czechs have finally withdrawn citing concerns over security and the ''dysfunctionality'' of what has been criticized as a shambolic program.

