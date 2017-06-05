Czech Realists may spend CZK 90m limi...

Czech Realists may spend CZK 90m limit on election campaign

The Realists, a new Czech rightist party, plan to spend the whole legal limit of 90 million crowns on their campaign before the October general election if they finds enough sponsors, its election manager Daniel Bartek told reporters today when the party launched its campaign. The party, which was founded by political analyst Petr Robejsek, 68, last November, is financially supported by billionaire Marek Dospiva, co-founder of Penta Group.

Chicago, IL

