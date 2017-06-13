Czech presidential couple to meet Que...

Czech presidential couple to meet Queen Elizabeth II on Friday

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

President Milos Zeman and his wife Ivana are to have an audience with British Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, during his one-day visit to the United Kingdom, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek confirmed to CTK on Monday. According to CTK's information, the presidential couple is likely to meet the Queen on Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC