Czech presidential couple to meet Queen Elizabeth II on Friday
President Milos Zeman and his wife Ivana are to have an audience with British Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, during his one-day visit to the United Kingdom, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek confirmed to CTK on Monday. According to CTK's information, the presidential couple is likely to meet the Queen on Friday afternoon.
