Czech poet Eugen Brikcius receives high Austrian decoration

28 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech poet and artist Eugen Brikcius, who moved from Prague to Vienna for political reasons in 1980, received the Austrian cross of honour for science and art, first class, in Prague today, his wife Zuzana Brikcius told CTK. In the 1960s, Brikcius was one of the major figures of the Czech cultural scene, with his performing art.

