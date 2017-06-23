Czech-Iranian trader Zadeh to remain ...

Czech-Iranian trader Zadeh to remain in custody prison

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Shahram Abdullah Zadeh, a Czech businessman of Iranian origin charged with huge tax evasion in fuel trading, will stay in a custody prison, the Regional Court in Brno has decided, its spokeswoman Eva Sigmundova told CTK today. Zadeh's lawyer Alena Kojzarova told CTK that the court said it would not release her client because he might escape.

Chicago, IL

