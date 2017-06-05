Czech 'GyroDrive' beats flying cars for hybrid licence
Incredible A 50,000 two-person mini-helicopter 'GyroDrive' is the first in the world to get a licence to DRIVE on the roads and fly in the sky As global automakers compete to bring the first flying car to market a Czech pilot is trying a different tack and has created the 'GyroDrive' - a mini helicopter you can drive. The GyroDrive is based on a gyroplane - a mini-helicopter - that uses a copter-style rotor to move up and down, and an aeroplane-type 'pusher propeller' to go forward.
