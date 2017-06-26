Czech gov't to increase aid to Libyan coast guard
The Czech government will discuss how to increase the Czech aid to the Libyan coast guard in the next few days, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka told journalists after the two-day European Union summit on migration and other affairs in Brussels today. Sobotka said the financial aid would be used for the protection of the external border, on which the Czech concept of fighting illegal migration is based.
