Czech, German scientists create map of vanished Sumava places

South Bohemian and Bavarian scientists are creating a virtual map of the "vanished" localities in the Sumava mountains that spread along the country's southwestern border within a joint project, Czech team head Libor Dostalek told reporters on Monday. The experts use historical photographs, old maps and computer simulations to virtually reconstruct the places that disappeared from the Sumava landscape after the end of WWII in 1945.

