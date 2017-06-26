Czech ForMin rejects comparing EU with life in former east bloc

Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek rejected today comparing the European Union with the former Warsaw Pact and life conditions in the former eastern bloc in reaction to a question about President Milos Zeman's recent statement. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who gave a press conference with Zaoralek after their meeting in Prague, said politicians should avoid making similar statements even in a very sharp debate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.