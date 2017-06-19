Czech foreign minister Zaoralek meets...

Czech foreign minister Zaoralek meets with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel

The Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lubomir Zaoralek, met with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel in Prague on Saturday. The German Foreign Minister said after the meeting that it was important for him to get a better understanding of the Czech stance.

