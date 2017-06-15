Czech father of maltreated sons detained in France

A 42-year-old Czech father of maltreated sons who was sentenced to four years in prison for isolating them from the outer world in 2012 and had been hiding since then was detained in France these days, spokeswoman Ivana Nguyenova said on the police website on Wednesday. The man was tracked down in France at the beginning of June on the basis of a European arrest warrant.

