Czech diplomat: Brexit talks must not harm EU-British relations

The Brexit talks must not harm relations between the European Union and Britain, Czech Ambassador to the EU Martin Povejsil said at the Prague European Summit international conference on Thursday. A serious harm caused to the relations might be reflected in other spheres and affect the work of NATO, which is in no party's interest, he said.

